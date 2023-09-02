fbpx
Published September 2, 2023

Pirates topple Cardinals on pinch-hit HR in 9th

Sep 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae (3) steals second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) fields the throw during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch-hitter Joshua Palacios hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates past the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6 on Saturday.

Andrew McCutchen reached base four times, scored twice, and drove in a run for the Pirates, who extended their winning streak to five games.

Thomas Hatch opened the game for the Pirates and allowed three runs on three hits and a hit batter in 2 1/3 innings.

Cody Bolton (1-0), the fifth Pittsburgh pitcher, earned the victory. Closer David Bednar earned his 31st save.

Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer, Jordan Walker hit a two-run blast and Lars Nootbaar hit a solo shot for the Cardinals, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Cardinals starting pitcher Drew Rom allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Drew VerHagen (4-1) took the loss.

The Cardinals moved ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Nolan Gorman singled, Hatch hit Willson Contreras with a pitch, then O’Neill hit his homer.

The Pirates cut their deficit to 3-1 in the fourth inning. McCutchen walked, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on Connor Joe’s triple.

Pittsburgh tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning. Liover Peguero hit a leadoff single, Ke’Bryan Hayes drew a two-out walk, then Bryan Reynolds and McCutchen delivered RBI singles.

Nootbaar’s homer put the Cardinals back on top 4-3 in the bottom of the inning.

The Pirates moved ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning. Endy Rodriguez walked, Miguel Andujar followed with an RBI double and Ji Hwan Bae hit a run-scoring single.

Tommy Edman led off the seventh inning with a single, then Walker followed with his homer to out the Cardinals back on top 6-5.

In the ninth inning, Verhagen hit McCutchen with a pitch and allowed Palacio’s two-run homer that put Pittsburgh up 7-6.

Edman hit a single leading off the bottom of the inning. After Bednar hit Walker with a pitch, the runners advanced on a bunt.

But Bednar struck out Nootbaar and retired Paul Goldschmidt to close the victory.

–Field Level Media

