Oregon State has easy time with Green Bay 65-56

Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a game-high 20 points and Dexter Akanno added 10 to lead Oregon State to a 65-56 victory over visiting Green Bay on Sunday at Corvallis, Ore.

Taylor shot 6 of 7 from the field, in addition to 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds, while Akanno went 4 of 7 from the field to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Justin Rochelin and Jordan Pope finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

The Beavers (6-6), who led by 17 points with 5:58 remaining, shot 23 of 48 (47.9 percent) from the field, including 3 of 15 (20 percent) from 3-point range.

Oregon State scored 17 points off Green Bay’s 15 turnovers, while the Beavers’ 11 miscues led to 11 Phoenix points.

Green Bay (2-11) was led by Clarence Cummings III, who had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Brock Heffner added 13 points and Zae Blake finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Phoenix shot 19 of 46 (41.3 percent) from the field, including 8 of 21 (38.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

After the Phoenix pulled to within 35-32 on Blake’s 3-pointer with 14:24 remaining, the Beavers countered with a decisive 13-2 run to take a 48-35 lead following Rochelin’s 3-point play with 8:54 to go.

Green Bay didn’t get within eight the rest of the way.

After Green Bay took an 18-16 lead on Randy Tucker’s 3-pointer with 9:06 left in the first half, the Beavers closed on a 14-5 run to take a 30-23 lead at halftime.

Akanno scored 10 points and Taylor had eight in the first 20 minutes for Oregon State, which shot 12 of 24 (50 percent) from the field, including a woeful 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

Green Bay was led by Heffner’s 10 points, while Blake had five.

In the first half, the Phoenix shot better from beyond the arc (4 of 9, 44.4 percent) than they did from 2-point range (5 of 13, 38.5 percent) in the first half.

–Field Level Media