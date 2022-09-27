Nikola Jokic hopes to spend entire career with Nuggets

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic said he hopes to spend his entire NBA career with the Denver Nuggets.

“I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple of championships to be him,” the center told reporters at media day. “I like the city. I like the organization. I like the people. I really enjoy it here. … I don’t want to change anything.”

Jokic, 27, is heading into his eighth season since joining the Nuggets as a second-round pick in 2014.

The Serbian star captured his second straight MVP award in 2021-22 after averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game with 19 triple-doubles.

Denver lost in the first round of the playoff last season to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

Jokic confirmed his commitment to the Nuggets this summer by signing a record five-year, $264 million super-max extension that keeps him with the team through at least the 2026-27 season. He has a $60 million player option for 2027-28.

Duncan was the No. 1 overall pick by San Antonio in 1997 and played his entire 19-year career with the Spurs, winning five championships.

–Field Level Media