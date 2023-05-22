Nikola Jokic breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most triple-doubles in a single playoff run

He may not have joined Wilt Chamberlain in becoming one of three players to ever win three consecutive NBA MVP trophies, but Nikola Jokic still found a way to break one of Chamberlain’s records once the playoffs got underway.

Playing at the Crypto.com Arena, the Denver Nuggets had the NBA Finals on their minds on Monday night, up 3-0 over the Los Angeles Lakers, but Jokic still managed to make history along the way.

By getting yet another triple-double, his eighth of the 2023 playoffs, Jokic broke Chamberlain’s all-time record of the most triple-doubles in a single playoff run. Chamberlain had seven for the Lakers back in 1967, so it’s only fitting that Jokic would top that mark against LA decades later.

The crazy part is, with more games to play, Jokic has a chance to put this new record even further out of reach for the next hooper who comes along with an all-around skillset and enough consistency to mess around with a triple-double as routinely as the two-time MVP does.

Related: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray topping Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis as duos