NFL transaction notebook: Pats down to one QB

The New England Patriots have only one quarterback, Mac Jones, on their roster after cutting Bailey Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham on Tuesday, a day after releasing Trace McSorley.

The moves came on the day NFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 53 players.

Zappe, who started two games last season, had a relatively ineffective 2023 preseason. He finished the team’s final tune-up game against the Tennessee Titans going 8-for-15 for 57 yards and taking four sacks.

Zappe, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky by New England in the 2022 draft and appeared in four games last season, connecting on 65 of his 92 pass attempts for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He and Cunningham, undrafted out of Louisville, are candidates to join the Patriots’ practice squad.

–The saga between the Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor continued, with the Colts keeping Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with no trade materializing, according to multiple reports.

Taylor, 24, reportedly requested a trade from Indianapolis July 30 due to the lack of contract extension talks. NFL Network reported that there was “significant interest” from two teams, but no trade came to fruition.

Taylor is ineligible to play the season’s first four games due to being on the PUP list.

–Pass rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season with the Buffalo Bills deciding not to remove him from the physically unable to perform list prior to the Tuesday deadline.

Miller, 34, injured his right ACL in the Bills’ 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions last Thanksgiving. The three-time All-Pro recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles while forcing one fumble in 11 games (all starts) last season, his first since signing a six-year, $120 million contract.

–The Baltimore Ravens released two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries in three preseason games for the Ravens. Baltimore kept Keaton Mitchell, an undrafted running back from East Carolina, instead of Gordon.

–The Carolina Panthers released veteran linebacker Deion Jones and acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones, 28, was a second-round pick in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 with the Atlanta Falcons. Smith-Marsette came over in a deal that included a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks. He had nine catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

–The New York Giants acquired defensive end Boogie Basham and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Bills in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN.

Basham, 25, was a second-round pick in 2021 and registered 4.5 sacks in 23 career games (no starts) with Buffalo. Per ESPN, the Giants cut 2019 third-round pick Oshane Ximines after picking up Basham. Ximines had two sacks last year and 6.5 total over 45 games (nine starts) with New York in four seasons.

–The New Orleans Saints traded veteran kicker Wil Lutz to Denver, reuniting him with Broncos head coach Sean Payton. The Saints’ compensation wasn’t announced, but multiple media outlets reported it would be a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Lutz, 29, entered the NFL with New Orleans and then-coach Payton in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019, but is coming off his worst season. He made a career-low 74.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (23 of 31) but converted all 33 extra points in 17 games in 2022.

–The NFL placed Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list. Claybrooks, arrested twice this offseason on domestic violence charges, may not practice or attend games while on the list.

He was arrested in Duval County on July 21 on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and false imprisonment, a third-degree felony. Claybrooks pleaded not guilty to those charges on Aug. 14 and his next scheduled court date is Sept. 11, according to the Florida Times-Union.

–The Tennessee Titans acquired kicker Nick Folk from the New England Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft, multiple media outlets reported.

Folk, 38, made 32 of 37 field-goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra-point tries in 17 games last season for the Patriots.

–The Houston Texans placed offensive lineman Kenyon Green on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, then reportedly filled the vacancy by acquiring Kendrick Green from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

Kenyon Green, 22, was a 2022 first-round pick who started 14 games last year. Kendrick Green, 24, was a third-round selection in 2021 and started 15 games at center during his rookie season.

–The Dallas Cowboys acquired former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene from the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday in exchange for fellow cornerback Kelvin Joseph, multiple media outlets reported.

Igbinoghene, 23, recorded 10 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections in nine games (two starts) last season.

–Instead of being released by the Denver Broncos, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is reportedly headed to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos had reportedly indicated Tuesday morning that they intended to waive the former fourth-round pick, but the Eagles swooped in and sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN.

–The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell from the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN reported that the Raiders received a sixth-round pick in exchange, although the draft year was not specified.

–The Chicago Bears acquired veteran guard Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins for a 2024 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports. Feeney, 29, signed a one-year deal with Miami in March after spending the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

