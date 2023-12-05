NFL playoff picture: 3 teams have chance to clinch in Week 14

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With five games remaining in the regular season, three NFC teams have a chance to clinch an NFL playoff berth in Week 14.

But not more than two of them will.

That’s because the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) meet the visiting Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday night, with the winner having a shot at gaining the playoff spot and the loser being forced to wait.

Among the two, the path to the playoffs is easiest for the Eagles, the defending NFC champion. They will clinch with a:

PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR

PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR

PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR

PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR

PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR

PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR

PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR

PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR

PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

For the Cowboys to clinch, they’ll need a:

DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR

DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR

DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie)

The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) take on the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday with the following scenarios in play for a playoff berth:

SF win + GB loss OR

SF win + MIN loss OR

SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

In Week 15, the Cowboys are at the Buffalo Bills, the 49ers meet the Cardinals in Arizona and the Seahawks host the Eagles.

–Field Level Media