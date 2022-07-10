New York Knicks’ Quentin Grimes and Jericho Sims dominate Summer League 

I should probably include a trigger warning on this New York Knicks post, as we are talking about the Summer League. Forming opinions around the Summer League play is a no-no. But here we are, discussing the Knicks’ start in the Summer League and a few of the bright spots.

Thus far, the Knicks’ Summer League has had a few bright spots. But the main catalysts have come from two of their second-year players, Jericho Sims and Quentin Grimes. Here’s a look at how they’ve performed this summer.

Jericho Sims’ athleticism gives New York Knicks another element

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sims seems to be able to dunk anything within 12 feet of the rim. His game is raw, and his skills need refinement. But boy can this guy jump. It would not surprise me to see him in a slam dunk competition, as more and more NBA stars move away from the contest. Sims ability to rise quickly for such a prominent human being is astounding.

While I don’t see Sims as a rising star in the leage, we’re likely going to see him in Madison Square Garden during the 2022-23 season after he signed a guaranteed multi-year contract.

With Taj Gibson gone, there may be a couple of minutes here and there for the big man. But as someone who follows the Knicks, I am not holding my breath on any young person playing under Tom Thibodeau. However, the Knicks certainly did not need to guarantee four years of compensation to the former Texas Long Horn if they didn’t see a semblance of potential. He’s 23-years old, which his chances in cracking the lineup. Perhaps, we should refer to Obi Toppin on this topic.

In their game on Friday night, Sims finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds while adding two bocks. In five games thus far this summer, Sims has averaged 28 minutes, 8.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and a block while shooting 81% from the field.

Quentin Grimes

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The other star of the New York Knicks’ Summer League, so far has been Quentin Grimes. It’s no surprise that Grimes is playing at a high level. He is an all-out competitor and seems to love playing basketball. Grimes has no fear on the court, as he shot 14 threes on Friday night.

He carried the Knicks with 24 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. This Summer League campaign is extremely important for Grimes, as his freshman year in the NBA was derailed by a dislocated knee cap. Grimes said last year that was the first time he ever missed more than a week of basketball. These are the types of players to root for

Grimes has shown a lot of promise this summer. He is second in the whole NBA Summer League in points and assists while ranking No. 1 in rebounds. Despite the extra game, Grimes is showing a ton of facets to his game and should continue to prove his value to the New York Knicks’ organization.

It’s impossible to break into lineups as a young player while playing for Thibodeau. But the Knicks are going to need Grimes to be an every day contributor for them to succeed.

When looking up and down the Knicks’ roster, mainly in the backcourt, you don’t see a lot of defensive prowess. Immanuel Quickley, Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier are all average to below-average on defense. Grimes needs to prove his worth this summer by continuing to dominate lesser competition. His motor is necessary for the Knicks’ back court success next season.