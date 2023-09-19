New England Patriots fan dies during game at Gillette Stadium, police investigating fight

A New England Patriots fan died on Sunday night following a recent fight at Gillette Stadium between fans in attendance for the Sunday Night Football game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Dale Mooney, age 53, was a Patriots’ season ticket holder in attendance to see his team face Miami. However, Mooney’s evening took a turn for the worst when a fight broke out in the 300 Level of Gillette Stadium.

According to witnesses, per WJAR 10, a fight broke out between rival fans late on Sunday night. While Mooney’s involvement in the fight isn’t known, a video showed him being punhed by a Dolphins fan. He then fell and struck his head, with spectators immediately calling for medical services. First responders attempted CPR for at least 10 minutes before he was taken away by EMTs.

The Norfolk County district attorney announced that Mooney was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Before players were made aware that a fan attending Sunday’s game had died, Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill was critical of Patriots fans for their level of hostility and nastiness.

“Those fans are probably some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I’m gonna stand on that. They are real nasty and some of the things they were saying, I wouldn’t say in church.” Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on New England Patriots fans

One of the witnesses, Joey Kilmartin, told WMUR that many Dolphins fans had been ‘running their mouth’ for four hours. He eventually pulled out his phone and recorded Mooney walking towards the men to confront them and his video recorded the fight.

“I just saw a guy in a Dolphins jersey come over, he delivered two punches, and at that point, everybody kind of let go of the guy, and he fell back into his seat, and he unfortunately never, never woke up.” Joey Kilmartin on the fight between Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots fans

Police have launched an investigation into the death but no charges have been filed. Lisa Mooney, Doug’s widow, told reporters that her husband doesn’t have any known medical conditions that would’ve caused his death. An autopsy had not been performed as of Monday.