Nebraska LB Garrett Nelson enters NFL draft

Nebraska linebacker/edge rusher Garrett Nelson announced Tuesday that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

Nelson started the final 32 games of his Nebraska career.

“To the fans of Nebraska, you have shown me an overwhelming amount of support and love,” Nelson wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “From saying hello on the street, to letters, messages, hand shakes and kind words. No matter how big or small of gesture, all of you have a special place in my heart forever.

“That being said after speaking with my family, I am declaring for the NFL draft.”

Thank you for everything ?? pic.twitter.com/GTwqTJWTkZ — Garrett Nelson (@gnelson763) December 27, 2022

Nelson had 26 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks, in 43 games during his four seasons with the Cornhuskers. He had nine tackles for loss — including 5.5 sacks — this season while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

The team captain had 65 tackles this season and 167 in his career. He had two fumble recoveries and forced one in 2022.

–Field Level Media