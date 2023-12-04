NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney will need a new spotter

Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Blaney will have a new spotter for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season as Josh Williams is leaving Team Penske.

Williams, not to be confused for the Xfinity Series driver of the same name, has spent nine seasons with Penske and won 10 races with Blaney over that time. They won three times this season, and finished second in the season finale, to close out on the second straight Cup championship for the Penske organization.

This news follows the announcement that veteran spotter Eddie D’Hondt is leaving Hendrick Motorsports where he worked with Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott since 2012. Williams has been linked to Spire Motorsports’ new No. 71 team with Zane Smith.

Last weeks NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After 9 years it was time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family. Im forever grateful to everyone I’ve gotten to work with at TP, especially those that have… pic.twitter.com/ELtV7aRpjS — Josh Williams (@joshtwilliams) December 4, 2023

