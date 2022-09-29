Myles Garrett issued citation in rollover crash

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation Thursday for failure to control his vehicle in the rollover crash that injured the two-time All-Pro earlier this week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the citation in Wadsworth Municipal Court. Garrett was cited for traveling at an un unsafe speed for the type of roadway; he was driving 65 mph in a posted 45-mph zone.

Garrett’s 2021 Porsche went off the road Monday and flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in a ditch.

Garrett and a female passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were released Monday night.

Garrett wound up with a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. The accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

WKYC reported Wednesday that Garrett has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the Browns in 2017. Citing court records, WKYC said he has been cited for driving in excess of 100 mph multiple times, with a high of 120 mph.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his sixth season with the Browns. He has recorded 61.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts).

The Browns (2-1) are scheduled for a Sunday road game against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) and there’s a chance that Garrett will be well enough to play.

