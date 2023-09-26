Milwaukee Bucks rumor suggests roster shakeup via a blockbuster trade before ’23-’24 camp opens

While it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks roster to start the 2023-2024 NBA season was set, a new report suggests the organization is open to making an unexpected blockbuster trade before training camps open soon.

Every season in recent years has seemed bigger than the next since the Milwaukee Bucks became consistent contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, this upcoming one certainly appears to be much more pressurized than the last few. That is what happens when a top seed in the NBA playoffs is shockingly bounced from the opening round of the postseason.

Milwaukee’s stunning elimination by the Miami Heat in the spring led to heads rolling and new head coach Adrian Griffin leading this veteran team. It also set off speculation that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time in Wisconsin could be winding down if the team doesn’t do what is necessary to win another championship in the next couple of seasons.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t helped in quieting that speculation either.

Milwaukee Bucks reportedly jump into Damian Lillard trade chase

With new pressure from the team’s top player increasing, it looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are considering a rare blockbuster trade in the next week. During a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” league insider Marc J. Spears gave an update on the Damian Lillard trade market before the start of the new season and revealed that the Bucks are one of the teams that have been in discussions for the seven-time All-Star.

Spears noted that as of now the Toronto Raptors are the current favorites to finalize a potential deal despite the Heat being Lillard’s preferred destination.

The Milwaukee Bucks being able to pull off a deal would certainly shake up the roster but would be very difficult to get done. The team doesn’t have a first-round pick until 2027 and is very limited in offering a second-round selection.

Any deal would likely begin with Jrue Holliday and Grayson Allen headed to Portland. Brook Lopez or Khris Middleton would also make sense as part of a potential deal, however, since both were signed to new contracts in the summer they cannot be traded until Oct. 4 — three months after the deals were signed.