Michigan rebounds from bad loss by embarrassing Maryland

Michigan bounced back from one of its most embarrassing losses in program history, overwhelming Maryland from the start behind Hunter Dickinson’s 32 points in an 81-46 Big Ten romp on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

While the Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) made their first seven shots of the game, the Terrapins (10-4, 1-2) missed their first 10. It added up to a 19-1 Michigan lead and from there, Maryland never challenged.

It was the Terps’ most decisive league loss since they joined the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season.

Terrance Williams II scored 11 points and Jett Howard added six points, six rebounds and five assists as Michigan recovered from a stunning 63-61 loss Thursday night to Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.

Dickinson’s point total was one shy of his career high as he made 13 of 16 shots and collected 12 rebounds. He improved to 5-0 in his career against Maryland.

Dickinson played for prep powerhouse DeMatha, two miles from the Maryland campus. While the Terrapins offered him a scholarship, he felt they only recruited him lightly.

While the Wolverines made 18 of 27 shots (66.7 percent) in the first half, the Terps hit 4 of 30 (13.3 percent). Michigan also outrebounded Maryland 26-12 before intermission and finished with a 49-30 edge on the boards.

Reserve Jahari Long led Maryland with nine points. Hakim Hart added eight points.

The Wolverines had the Terps on their heels from the start as Dickinson made a jumper on the game’s first possession and Williams and Kobe Bufkin followed with 3-pointers.

Dickinson worked inside for a trio of buckets and Williams followed with a three-point play on a reverse layup that gave the Wolverines a 17-0 lead with 15:14 left in the first half.

Ian Martinez broke through with Maryland’s first field goal, a 3-pointer, 7:51 into the game. But the Terps proceeded to miss their next eight shots from the floor, and the rout was on.

Bufkin lobbed to Dickinson for a slam dunk and then scored on a fastbreak layup. When Dug McDaniel followed with a driving layup, Michigan had a 27-4 lead with 6:50 left in the half.

The Wolverines led 44-13 at halftime and by as many as 38 in the second half, when they turned to a litany of subs.

