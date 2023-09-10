Miami S Kamren Kinchens says he’s ‘doing better’ after scary injury

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami All-American safety Kamren Kinchens, who was airlifted to a trauma center Saturday night at the end of the Hurricanes’ game, wrote on social media Sunday that he is “doing better.”

Kinchens collided with Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith after a 20-yard completion with just under two minutes left in Miami’s 48-33 win and fell down to the turf. He was attended to for nearly 10 minutes before being removed from the field and taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

The school hasn’t yet revealed the nature of Kinchens’ injury, but later that night the program’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Kinchens sitting up in his hospital bed, making the school’s signature “U” with his hands.

Kinchens then released a short message Sunday afternoon.

“I want to Thank everyone for the prayers, I’m doing better Love Y’all,” Kinchens wrote.

Kinchens had seven tackles and an interception during the victory over then-No. 23 Texas A&M.

“So far, the reports that we have on (Kinchens) are that everything seem to be relatively normal, so I’m going to head over there right after I get done with the press conference and see how he’s doing,” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said in his postgame press conference. “I think we’re going to be fine. Obviously, aside from that, it’s hard to talk about the game when something like that happens, but the guys played really hard.”

Last season as a sophomore, Kinchens earned first-team All-American honors while grabbing six interceptions. He also was first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kinchens earned first-team preseason All-American honors prior to this season and is one of the team leaders.

–Field Level Media