Manny Pacquiao concedes Philippines presidential race

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Boxing legend and Philippines presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao conceded the race to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

“I know how to accept defeat,” Pacquiao said in a video statement, translated by philstar.com. “But I hope that even though I lost this race, my countrymen, especially the poor, still win in this scenario.”

A senator in the Philippines since 2016, the 43-year-old Pacquiao reportedly was losing the popular vote by a wide margin.

Pacquiao retired from the ring in September 2021. He was 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, winning 12 world titles across eight different divisions in a career that spanned four different decades.

–Field Level Media