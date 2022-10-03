Lovie Smith gives Davis Mills vote of confidence as Texans QB

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are standing by Davis Mills as their starting quarterback, coach Lovie Smith told reporters Monday.

The Texans (0-3-1) are the last winless team in the NFL after Sunday’s 34-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Mills went 26-for-35 passing in that game for 246 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.

The Texans fell behind 27-7 by halftime but outscored the Chargers 17-7 in the second half as a rally fell short.

“We’re not making a change at the quarterback position,” Smith said. “We all need to do better. You know who was our quarterback to possibly take the lead at the end? It was Davis Mills. He’s our quarterback.”

Mills was a third-round draft pick in 2021 and eventually won the starting job from Tyrod Taylor, while Deshaun Watson sat out the season amid his numerous sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Mills finished his rookie season with 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 66.8 completion percentage. In four starts so far this year, he has amassed 908 yards, five touchdowns and four picks with a 62 percent completion rate.

Kyle Allen is the No. 2 quarterback on Houston’s depth chart.

The Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, and after a Week 6 bye, they hit the road again to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who just snapped their 0-3 start to the season with their first victory.

–Field Level Media