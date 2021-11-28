Los Angeles Lakers schedule and predictions

Los Angeles Lakers schedule today: Sunday, November 28
|Game
|Time (EST)
|TV
|vs Detroit Pistons
|9:30 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet
- Point spread: Lakers -11.5
- Moneyline: Pistons +425; Lakers -600
- Over/under: 216.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Lakers 113, Pistons 103
The Pistons rank dead-last in scoring among NBA teams. They also don’t rebound well, pulling down the second-fewest in the Association. Meanwhile, the Lakers rank in the top ten of both categories and are headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Good luck to rookie Cade Cunningham in this one.
Los Angeles Lakers roster and stats
- Record: 10-11, 7th in Western Conference
- Offense: 5th in scoring, 23rd in rating
- Defense: 29th in scoring, 18th in rating
- Sportsnaut defensive ranking: 28th
Los Angeles Lakers depth chart
- Guard: Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Nunn (injured)
- Guard: Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reeves, Avery Bradley
- Forward: LeBron James, Wayne Ellington
- Forward: Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza (injured)
- Center: DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard
The Lakers currently have two players sidelined to injury. While they finally got LBJ back in the lineup after missing eight games, two new offseason additions in that of Nunn and Ariza are still sidelined.
Los Angeles Lakers schedule: Remaining November games
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 28
|vs Pistons
|9:30 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet
|Tuesday, Nov. 30
|@ Kings
|10:00 PM
|Spectrum SportsNet
The Los Angeles Lakers schedule for November includes what promises to be a difficult east coast road trip, starting Nov. 17 against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. It concludes with back-to-backs against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers before Los Angeles returns home for a two-game set.
As expected, the Lakers will be heavily featured on national television as the season progresses. Starting in December, they have 33 nationally-televised broadcasts. That includes seven consecutive in February, starting and ending with games against the Golden State Warriors on ABC.
Six of the Lakers’ final seven regular-season games are also going to be nationally televised with their April 7 outing against Golden State on TNT. This could end up deciding the Pacific Division race after the two battled in the play-in tournament a season ago.
Los Angeles Lakers schedule results
|Date
|Game
|Game info
|Record
|Tuesday, Oct. 19
|Warriors 121, Lakers 114
|WATCH
|0-1
|Friday, Oct. 22
|Suns 115, Lakers 105
|WATCH
|0-2
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|Lakers 121, Grizzlies 118
|WATCH
|1-2
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
|Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT)
|WATCH
|2-2
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
|Thunder 123, Lakers 115
|WATCH
|2-3
|Friday, Oct. 29
|Lakers 113, Cavaliers 101
|WATCH
|3-3
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Lakers 95, Rockets 85
|WATCH
|4-3
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
|Lakers 119, Rockets 117
|WATCH
|5-3
|Thursday, Nov. 4
|Thunder 107, Lakers 104
|WATCH
|5-4
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|Blazers 105, Lakers 90
|WATCH
|5-5
|Monday, Nov. 8
|Lakers 126, Hornets 123 (OT)
|WATCH
|6-5
|Wednesday, Nov. 10
|Lakers 120, Heat 117 (OT)
|WATCH
|7-5
|Friday, Nov. 12
|Timberwolves 107, Lakers 83
|WATCH
|7-6
|Sunday, Nov. 14
|Lakers 114, Spurs 106
|WATCH
|8-6
|Monday, Nov. 15
|Bulls 121, Lakers 103
|WATCH
|8-7
|Wednesday, Nov. 17
|Bucks 109, Lakers 102
|WATCH
|8-8
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Celtics 130, Lakers 108
|WATCH
|8-9
|Sunday, Nov. 21
|Lakers 121, Pistons 116
|WATCH
|9-9
|Tuesday, Nov. 23
|Knicks 106, Lakers 100
|WATCH
|9-10
|Wednesday, Nov. 24
|Lakers 124, Pacers 116 (OT)
|WATCH
|10-10
|Friday, Nov. 26
|Kings 141, Lakers 137 (3OT)
|WATCH
|10-11
Click here for more information on the Los Angeles Lakers schedule and what to expect for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season as a whole.