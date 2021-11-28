fbpx
Published November 28, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers schedule and predictions

NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers schedule today: Sunday, November 28

GameTime (EST)TV
vs Detroit Pistons9:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
  • Point spread: Lakers -11.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons +425; Lakers -600
  • Over/under: 216.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Lakers 113, Pistons 103

The Pistons rank dead-last in scoring among NBA teams. They also don’t rebound well, pulling down the second-fewest in the Association. Meanwhile, the Lakers rank in the top ten of both categories and are headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Good luck to rookie Cade Cunningham in this one.

Los Angeles Lakers roster and stats

los angeles lakers schedule
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 10-11, 7th in Western Conference
  • Offense: 5th in scoring, 23rd in rating
  • Defense: 29th in scoring, 18th in rating
  • Sportsnaut defensive ranking: 28th

Los Angeles Lakers depth chart

  • Guard: Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Nunn (injured)
  • Guard: Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reeves, Avery Bradley
  • Forward: LeBron James, Wayne Ellington
  • Forward: Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza (injured)
  • Center: DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard

The Lakers currently have two players sidelined to injury. While they finally got LBJ back in the lineup after missing eight games, two new offseason additions in that of Nunn and Ariza are still sidelined.

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
Also Read:
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

Los Angeles Lakers schedule: Remaining November games

DateOpponentTime (EST)TV
Sunday, Nov. 28vs Pistons 9:30 PM Spectrum SportsNet
Tuesday, Nov. 30 @ Kings 10:00 PM Spectrum SportsNet

The Los Angeles Lakers schedule for November includes what promises to be a difficult east coast road trip, starting Nov. 17 against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. It concludes with back-to-backs against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers before Los Angeles returns home for a two-game set.

As expected, the Lakers will be heavily featured on national television as the season progresses. Starting in December, they have 33 nationally-televised broadcasts. That includes seven consecutive in February, starting and ending with games against the Golden State Warriors on ABC.

Six of the Lakers’ final seven regular-season games are also going to be nationally televised with their April 7 outing against Golden State on TNT. This could end up deciding the Pacific Division race after the two battled in the play-in tournament a season ago.

Los Angeles Lakers schedule results

DateGameGame infoRecord
Tuesday, Oct. 19Warriors 121, Lakers 114WATCH0-1
Friday, Oct. 22Suns 115, Lakers 105WATCH0-2
Sunday, Oct. 24Lakers 121, Grizzlies 118WATCH 1-2
Tuesday, Oct. 26Lakers 125, Spurs 121 (OT)WATCH2-2
Wednesday, Oct. 27Thunder 123, Lakers 115WATCH2-3
Friday, Oct. 29 Lakers 113, Cavaliers 101WATCH 3-3
Sunday, Oct. 31Lakers 95, Rockets 85WATCH4-3
Tuesday, Nov. 2Lakers 119, Rockets 117WATCH5-3
Thursday, Nov. 4Thunder 107, Lakers 104WATCH5-4
Saturday, Nov. 6 Blazers 105, Lakers 90WATCH 5-5
Monday, Nov. 8Lakers 126, Hornets 123 (OT)WATCH6-5
Wednesday, Nov. 10Lakers 120, Heat 117 (OT)WATCH 7-5
Friday, Nov. 12Timberwolves 107, Lakers 83 WATCH7-6
Sunday, Nov. 14Lakers 114, Spurs 106WATCH8-6
Monday, Nov. 15Bulls 121, Lakers 103WATCH8-7
Wednesday, Nov. 17Bucks 109, Lakers 102WATCH 8-8
Friday, Nov. 19Celtics 130, Lakers 108WATCH8-9
Sunday, Nov. 21Lakers 121, Pistons 116WATCH9-9
Tuesday, Nov. 23Knicks 106, Lakers 100WATCH9-10
Wednesday, Nov. 24Lakers 124, Pacers 116 (OT)WATCH10-10
Friday, Nov. 26Kings 141, Lakers 137 (3OT)WATCH10-11

Click here for more information on the Los Angeles Lakers schedule and what to expect for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season as a whole.

