LOOK: Utah Jazz reveal new jerseys, bring mixed reviews

Following their first round playoff exit, head coach Quin Snyder resigned from the Utah Jazz. Though they have yet to hire their next head coach, the team has been moving along in their coaching search. But the latest news out of Utah comes from the franchise quietly revealing new jerseys on Friday.

They’ve drawn mixed reviews thus far, but you can judge them for yourself.

Utah Jazz bring back the mountains

Here are the latest jerseys the Jazz plan to wear during the 2022-23 season, as revealed by the team’s official Twitter page.

Sixx in the new threads 👀



Preorder yours from the @jazzteamstore now: https://t.co/cGJx4P8afB pic.twitter.com/iMoexNgwFr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 17, 2022

Fans will be happy to see the Jazz go back to their roots, incorporating the mountains once again, and they pulled it off. In my opinion, the organization’s decision to bring back the mountains is an excellent one.

The mountains are spectacular, but the other new jerseys? Terrible. They look like soccer kits. I’ve seen high school basketball uniforms that have more intricate designs than this. They should head back to the drawing board, but I guess this is what they’ll go with, sadly.

For whatever reason, I’m particularly partial to black jerseys, but Utah’s newest version is so simple, arguable too simple. Whereas the mountains are littered with details that help make them awesome in every aspect. That just isn’t the case for the black, white, or yellow jersey designs. Honestly, it feels half-assed. It’s not a good look.

If their latest jersey designs have any indication of how things will look around Utah in the post-Quin Snyder era, they’re in for a long decade. Let’s hope that’s not the case for Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, or whoever is left on the roster by the time the season opens up again in October.

NBA community pokes fun at Utah Jazz ‘rebrand’

As mentioned, there were mixed reviews, but with that, obviously, there were some pretty bad roasts on social media. Since we all could use a good laugh, here are a few gems from the internet.

The Utah Jazz really woke up and said let's have the worst jerseys in the league. I feel like I should be seeing the words fighting ducks on these jerseys😂



The purple one is clean tho, other than that there's no positives here. https://t.co/UhQD6awtqq — Embarkingbox (@embarkingbox) June 17, 2022

Utah Jazz maybe worst rebrand I've ever seen. Except far left one, the rest are trash https://t.co/rxo8i0I3eF — Coach Martin (@LaxCoachMartin) June 17, 2022

how much worse can the utah jazz get? a rebrand that has 0 value to the franchise and has been hated by fans since the leaks earlier this year https://t.co/LCuIXw2953 — Tommy Donnelly Jr. (@_tommyd023) June 18, 2022

In the aftermath the Utah Jazz unveiling their new uniforms, sources say I am “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.” pic.twitter.com/DVXayBObz1 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 17, 2022

The Juancho Hernangomez of jerseys. @utahjazz fans will be hesitant at first but they’ll come around. pic.twitter.com/PuAmAMxp0r — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 17, 2022

I am quickly becoming the authority in pro uniforms and I can confirm that the new @utahjazz neon/black jerseys are the WORST uniforms in sports. — EJ Noslrac (@EjNoslrac) June 17, 2022

As a nonpartisan neutral party and noted fashionista, my view of the new Utah Jazz jerseys is that there's a fine line between "clean and streamlined" and "boring and simplistic," and that the team has indeed crossed it. Basic colorways. Basic fonts. Just basic. Way too basic. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 17, 2022