10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL, including Christian McCaffrey

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continued his run as the highest-paid running back in the NFL on Tuesday. In surprising news, the 49ers have inked McCaffrey to a two-year, $38 million contract extension that takes him through the 2027 NFL season. It’s a well-earned extension for the dual-threat back. But it also has running back pay on the front burner around the league once again. Let’s check in on the 10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL and what McCaffrey’s extension means moving forward. Related: Highest-paid NFL players of 2024

10. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

James Conner contract: 3 years, $21 million Conner inked his current contract with Arizona during the 2022 NFL offseason. He responded this past year by putting up 1,205 total yards and nine touchdowns for an otherwise bad team. It represnted Conner’s best performance since he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2018.

9. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard contract: 3 years, $21.75 million Pollard moved on from the Dallas Cowboys during NFL free agency in March after spending his first five seasons with the team. He tallied 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 before taking a step back this past season. Tennessee is hoping that Pollard can help fill the void left by another one of the highest-paid running backs in that of Derrick Henry who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Related: 10 worst NFL contracts of 2024

8. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Derrick Henry contract: 2 years, $16 million A two-time NFL rushing champion, Henry finally opted to leave the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason. It came after eight brilliant seasons in Tennessee that saw King Henry gain 10,960 total yards and 93 touchdowns. The Ravens are expecting Henry to play a big role in the backfield with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

7. D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift contract: 3 years, $24 million Swift’s only season with the Eagles after coming over in a trade from the Detroit Lions ended in a Pro Bowl appearance. The former Georgia star gained 1,263 total yards and six touchdowns at a clip of 4.7 yards per touch. Swift, 25, ultimately landed with the Bears in free agency. As one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, the Bears are expecting Swift to help rookie quarterback Caleb Williams by creating balance on offense in 2024. Related: Predicting the 10 biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL season

6. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Mixon contract: 3 years, $25.5 million A Pro Bowl performer during his seven-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals, most expected Mixon to be released earlier in the offseason. Instead, the up-and-coming Texans aquired him for pennies on the dollar. Houston then inked Mixon to a deal that makes him one of the six highest-paid running backs in the league. He’ll act as a major upgrade in the backfield for young quarterback C.J. Stroud. Mixon averaged north of 1,200 total yards and nine touchdowns during his time in Cincinnati.

5. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs contract: 4 years, $48 million Jacobs was one of the several running backs who found themselves mired in a contract stalemate last offseason. The former first-round pick of the Raiders was coming off a 2022 campaign in which he led the NFL in rushing. He responded by putting up just 1,101 total yards and 4.1 yards per touch in his final season with the Silver and Black. Obviously, Green Bay is expecting a rebound performance in his first season after moving on from Aaron Jones in favor of the former Alabama star. Related: 10 NFL head coaches on the hot seat

4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley contract: 3 years, $37.75 million One of the biggest surprises of the offseason was Barkley opting to join the hated Eagles after spending his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants. It now has him on an offense that seems to be an ideal fit with quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co. During his six-year run in Jersey, this former first-round pick from Penn State averaged north of 1,200 total yards and eight touchdowns.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor contract: 3 years, $42 million The drama between Taylor and his Colts heading into the 2023 season came to an end when Indianapolis made the former rushing champion one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. Taylor responded with another substandard season that saw him put up less than 900 total yards in 10 games. It’s a far cry from the 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns he tallied back in 2021. Indianapolis hopes for a rebound performance as it attempts to see progression from sophomore signal caller Anthony Richardson in 2024. Related: NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara contract: 5 years, $75 million From 2017-22 with the Saints, Kamara averaged a robust 1,481 total yards and 12 touchdowns. That included 72 receptions per season. He was the best dual-threat back in the game at the time. This past season was not friendly to the four-time Pro Bowler, with Kamara tallying under 1,200 total yards and six touchdowns. Set to enter his Age-29 season, one has to wonder if the best is behind Kamara.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports