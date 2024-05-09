Best all-time San Jose Sharks 1st-round picks in NHL Draft

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Upon winning the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, the San Jose Sharks will have their first opportunity to select first overall in the draft. And this seems to be a pretty good year for that to happen since Boston University stud and Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini is the consensus No. 1 pick. But before the Sharks step to the podium on June 28 and make one of the most important draft choices in franchise history, let’s examine their best all-time picks in the first-round. Related: 2024 NHL Mock Draft 2.0: Who follows Macklin Celebrini after Sharks select first? 10. Mike Rathje- 3rd Overall (1992) Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Mike Rathje was the Sharks’ second first-round pick, joining the organization at the 1992 Entry Draft. Even though he missed the first two seasons in franchise history, by 2004, he was the only defenseman who ranked in the top 10 in all-time franchise scoring with 155 points in 671 games.

9. Scott Hannan – 23rd Overall (1997)

Scott Hannan is another long-tenured member of the Sharks organization, skating for 11 seasons (eight to begin his career and three to finish it) and dressing in 626 games. Hannan is ninth in Sharks history, fourth among defensemen, in games played. In all, Hannan played 1,055 games for five NHL teams.

8. Marco Sturm – 21st Overall (1996)

Marco Sturm skated in a Sharks sweater for eight seasons, playing 553 games and scoring 273 points. A three-time 20-goal scorer with San Jose, he was one of the three players traded to the Boston Bruins to acquire Joe Thornton on Nov. 30, 2005. Sturm went on to record four more 20-goal seasons with the Bruins.

7. Brad Stuart – 3rd Overall (1998)

Brad Stuart’s time with the Sharks was split between two tours. He patrolled their blue line from 1999 to 2005 before going to the Bruins in the Thornton trade. After stops with four other teams, he came back to San Jose in 2012, skating two more seasons to bring his total time spent with the franchise to eight seasons, where he compiled 170 points in 486 games.

6. Pat Falloon – 2nd Overall (1991)

Pat Falloon (no, that’s not him pictured above) was San Jose’s first-ever draft pick, selected second overall in the 1991 Entry Draft. Not only was he their top pick, but at 19, he was the Sharks’ first leading scorer, collecting 25 goals and 59 points during the inaugural 1991-92 season. At the time of his trade to the Philadelphia Flyers in Nov. 1995, Falloon was the Sharks’ all-time leading with 162 points in 258 games.

5. Jeff Friesen – 11th overall (1994)

Jeff Friesen was the fourth-ever first-round pick by the Sharks. At 18, he made his NHL debut and collected 25 points in the shortened 48-game 1994-95 season. By 20, Friesen was the youngest player to reach 60 points and, at 21, became the third skater at that age to score 30 goals in a season. Even though he left the Sharks in 2001, he still ranks in their top 10 in goals (149, 10th), assists (201, T9th) and points (350, 9th). He played 893 NHL games for five teams and scored 218 goals.

4. Timo Meier – 9th Overall (2015)

Tim Meier spent seven seasons in the Bay Area, debuting at 20 and scoring 316 points in 451 games. The organization valued his skills and production so much that when the Sharks traded him to the New Jersey Devils in February 2023, he was the centerpiece in an eight-player deal that included two first-round draft picks.

3. Tomas Hertl – 17th Overall (2012)

Tomas Hertl may be skating with the Vegas Golden Knights now, but in 11 seasons, he made a massive impact during his tenure with the Sharks. Hertl is fifth in franchise history in goals (218), sixth in points (484), seventh in assists (266) and games played (712) and eighth in power-play goals (50).

2. Logan Couture – 9th Overall (2007)

Logan Couture, the current captain of the Sharks, is about to become the fourth skater to skate in 1,000 games with the club. After 15 seasons and 701 points in 933 games, he ranks in the top five in every major statistical category, including goals where he is third with 323, which is a testament to his skill and longevity.

1. Patrick Marleau – 2nd Overall (1997)

