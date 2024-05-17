New interesting update on LeBron James and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As the Los Angeles Lakers season was coming to a conclusion, reports surfaced that LeBron James was going to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

It still stands to reason that James will make that decision after Los Angeles fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

But more recent reports tell us a story of James returning to the Lakers under a new contract for the 2024-25 season.

The one backdrop here is obvious. James’ son, Bronny James, has entered the 2024 NBA Draft. He’ll likely be a second-round pick after a stellar performance during the NBA Scouting Combine. The older James had noted multiple times in the past that he’d like to play on the same team with his son.

That’s been quieted a bit recently with James indicating that winning is more important after an ugly first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Primarily, he’d like the Lakers to use their first-round pick (17th overall) on an immediate upgrade.

We’re now hearing a bit more on James and his future with the Lakers. It does not seem dependent on Bronny playing in Southern California.

LeBron James unlikely to follow Bronny James to another team

NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on Friday’s episode of Up & Adams. When asked about whether James could join the team that drafts his son, Charania stated “No, as of right now.”

What are the chances LeBron goes to whatever team Bronny is drafted to??? @ShamsCharania chimes in 🔊@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/xvjRT9zJWF — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 17, 2024

Charania certainly left the door open. Though, that’s likely because there are so many moving parts as it relates to the Lakers.

They need to find a head coach to replace the recently-fired Darvin Ham. James is going to demand that general manger Rob Pelinka and Co. upgrade the roster. After all, the Lakers are nowhere near title contenders in their current form.

LeBron James stats (2023-24): 25.7 PPG, 7.3 PG, 8.3 APG, 54% shooting

James, 39, is still playing at a high level. He is entering the twilight of his career. At this point, winning takes priority over everything else. That includes playing with his son.