Lane Hutson set to join Montreal Canadians

After a disappointing loss to University of Denver, Boston University Terriers defenseman Lane Hutson has inked his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens and is expected to join the team in the coming days. Per PuckPedia, Hutson’s contract begins this season and includes the maximum 855K salary and 95K signing bonus in each season. In 2024-25, he can earn $750K in potential “A” performance bonuses, and $850K potential “A” bonuses in 2025-26.

Hutson was selected in the second round (62nd overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft and has continued to blossom into one of the best young offensive defensemen. In his two seasons at Boston University, Hutson accumulated 30 goals and 67 assists in 77 games. Hutson won NCAA (East) Rookie of the Year and finished as a Hobey Baker finalist in each his collegiate seasons. Hutson helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, when he contributed six assists in seven games. A bit undersized standing at just 5-foot-10, it’s Hutson’s stick handling and awareness that has allowed him to thrive at every level of hockey.

Now joining a younger defense corps that includes Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle, Hutson will have an opportunity to make a name for himself in the NHL. Comparisons to Shea Weber and P.K. Subban, two recent former standout Canadiens defensemen, are already being made.