Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Update: NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Kyler Murray is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury. An MRI will confirm the diagnosis.

One of the truly worst things to hear during any sports broadcast is “non-contact injury.” Sadly, that’s precisely what happened to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on the team’s first drive of the game against the New England Patriots Monday night.

What initially looked like the Cardinals’ mobile quarterback simply making an effort to pull up a little early so as to avoid taking a needless hit, quickly turned out to be an obvious injury.

Possibly a terrible one, as Murray was seen being carted off the field with a towel over his head as the broadcast returned from a commercial break.

As for the severity of the injury Arizona ruled Murray out for the remainder of the game shortly after the star quarterback was carted off the field.

Cardinals star QB Kyler Murray goes down with non-contact injury

Here’s what happened as Murray scurried away from a collapsing pocket and made a run for it.

Kyler Murray is still down with a no contact injury as the broadcast went to a commercial. pic.twitter.com/uH7wAIEZmJ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 13, 2022

With Arizona sitting at a record of 4-8, it probably wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense to rush the guy back out there, possibly allowing for further damage.

The best route of choice would be for Colt McCoy — a very serviceable backup QB — to do his thing with DeAndre Hopkins and Co.

We will have further updates on the severity of the injury when they become available.