Killian Hayes (3 games) among 11 suspended for Pistons-Magic brawl

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eleven players received suspensions of at least one game for their roles in an altercation between members of the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes was suspended three games without pay, Magic center Moritz Wagner received two games without pay and Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo was banned one game without pay.

Eight more Magic players were given one-game suspensions without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were punished for going over to Detroit’s bench, where the incident occurred.

To ensure the Magic have eight healthy players available for their upcoming games, their suspensions will be staggered. Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris will be unavailable Friday against the Washington Wizards. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will serve their suspensions in the game after that, Jan. 4 at Oklahoma City.

Hayes, Moritz Wagner and Diallo were ejected from Detroit’s 121-101 victory on Wednesday after the skirmish.

Moritz Wagner was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 for shoving Hayes into the Pistons bench while the ball rolled out of play. The Pistons retaliated, with Diallo pushing Moritz Wagner from behind into the Detroit bench area and Hayes punching him in the back of the head, appearing to knock him unconscious for a short time.

Magic players ran to their teammate’s defense.

The suspensions were announced by Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations and a member of the Pistons’ “Bad Boys” teams from 1985-99.

–Field Level Media