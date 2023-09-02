Kansas City Chiefs’ contract offer to Chris Jones reveals fascinating details

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have been working toward a new contract for the All-Pro defensive tackle. Right now, Jones is away from the team, holding out while angling for a raise and an extension after helping Patrick Mahomes and Co. secure another Super Bowl victory, their second in the past four seasons.

There have been a lot of reports speculating about what the 29-year-old defensive menace is seeking at the negotiation table, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio got the truth.

Prior claims suggested Jones aimed to top Aaron Donald’s contract ($31.6 million per season), making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Only Florio’s source indicates this simply isn’t true, and he even has the actual offer presented by the Chiefs.

Donald signed a three-year, $95 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams after helping them win a Super Bowl following the 2021 season. As Florio’s sources indicate, Jones isn’t looking for that same offer. He’s looking for less. Here’s what Jones reportedly wants.

Offer Chris Jones is seeking from Chiefs: Three years, $84.5 million

From Dexter Lawrence to Quinnen Williams to Jeffery Simmons, several other defensive tackles have inked large contract extensions this offseason. Whether the Chiefs do the same with their defensive superstar remains to be seen, but both sides are trying to reach a solution as quickly as they can.

Jones remains on the reserve/did not report list while his holdout continues. The Chiefs kick off their season on Thursday against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

