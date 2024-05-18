Joey Logano wins NASCAR All Star Race pole as Joe Gibbs 20 takes Pit Crew Challenge

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Logano won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All Star Race while the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing over-the-wall pit crew emerged victorious in the second-year Pit Crew Challenge.

Both took place at the same time.

For the dual events, drivers already locked into the 200 lap feature on Sunday would take the green flag and would immediately come down pit road for a four tires and fuel stop, and then come back around the track at speed until taking the checkered flag.

The team with the fastest overall lap, Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet, won the pole while the No. 20 that services Christopher Bell each week posted the fastest four-tire stop to win the Pit Stop Challenge.

Logano didn’t realize that winning the pole meant more than just winning the pole for the heat races on Saturday night as was the format in 2022. Instead, no matter where he finishes on Saturday night, he will lead the field to green.

“The rules change every week, but it’s the All-Star Race,” Logano said afterwards with a laugh. “Very proud of the whole team. This qualifying session is the most fun session of the year. And it really takes the whole team, right?

“The car has to go fast, we have to execute getting on pit road well, the spotter has to do a good job with helping me get through my lights, and being on the same page with me there, got to be able to stop in the stall, and the pit crew has to do their part, and then back up onto the race track. It really takes every crew member.”

Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford posted the second overall fastest lap and will start the second heat race from the pole. Unlike Logano, Keselowski will be racing for position in his race.

The starting lineup will be decided by the heat races and the final two positions will come from the All Star Open, the driver who wins that race plus the fan vote winner, and they will tag the rear of the field. The results of Heat Race No. 1 will set the odd numbered starting spots with Heat Race No. 2 setting the even numbered starting spots.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Bell will get the best pit row spot for Sunday by virtue of his over-the-wall pit crew.

Bell’s crew members are:

Jake Holmes (tire carrier)

Peyton Moore (fueler)

Blake Houston (front tire changer)

Michael Hicks (rear tire changer)

Derrell Edwards (jackman)

They earn $100,000 dollars for the effort and it’s also the second year in a row that this crew have won the contest but under a different number as they were crewing for Ty Gibbs in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 car last season.

Pit stop times:

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20: 13.22s

RFK Racing No. 6: 13.32s

Team Penske No. 12: 13.51s

Trackhouse Racing No. 1: 13.52s

Team Penske No. 22: 13.59s

Hendrick Motortsports No. 24: 13.84s

23XI Racing No. 45: 13.95s

Richard Childress Racing No. 8: 13.98s

Trackhouse Racing No. 99: 14.03s

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19: 14.07s

Kaulig Racing No. 16: 14.18s

RFK Racing No. 17: 14.18s

Front Row Motorsports No. 34: 14.38s

Hendrick Motorsports No. 9: 16.93s

Hendrick Motorsports No. 5: 17.94s

JTG Daugherty Motorsports No. 47: 25.74s

Qualifying Results

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 1:29.75

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 1:30.14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 1:30.17

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 1:30.2

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 1:30.29

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, 1:30.67

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 1:30.77

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota, 1:30.946

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 1:30.99

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet, 1:31.67

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 1:31.85

Kevin Harvick, No. 5 Chevrolet, 1:36.33

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 1:39.54 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road)

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 1:39.79 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road)

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 1:42.52 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 1:43.31

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 1:49.89 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding and 10 seconds for commitment box violation)

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.