New York Jets rookie Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers

New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host Green Bay Packers.

“Jermaine, dealing with his ankle, is going to be out. He’s going to be evaluated daily, so we’ll see where he’s at next week,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Friday morning. “Everybody else will be a full participant (in practice).”

Johnson, 23, has recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games since being selected by New York with the 26th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Quincy Williams is expected to return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, Saleh said.

Williams, 26, has totaled 18 tackles and one sack in three games this season.

He has 187 tackles, four forced fumbles and three sacks in 37 career games (24 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jets.

