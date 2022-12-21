fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 21, 2022

Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) out vs. Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) pressures Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Raiders Jags Cp 49
Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Walker did not participate in Wednesday’s practice after being limited in each of the two previous sessions. The top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was then ruled out for Jacksonville’s road game against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Walker, 22, has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 13 games (all starts) this season.

Walker was joined by offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) and defensive end Foley Fatukasi (ankle) in being ruled out for the Jaguars (6-8).

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed as questionable after being limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a toe injury.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle), right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

–Field Level Media

Share: