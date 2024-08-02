How To Watch Washington State Cougars Football in 2024

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With the Pac-12 conference disbanded, the Cougars have a whole new pack of opponents to face in the Mountain West Conference. They also have some last-minute roster changes to navigate, having lost linebacker Tristan Bohannon and defensive back Kasen Kinchen. We’ll see if the surprise additions, kicker Ryan Harris and quarterback Jake Tiryakioglu, will help the Cougars along this season. Live TV streaming services are how many are choosing to watch the Cougars this season, make sure you have the right one to ensure you catch every game as college football gets ready to kick off.

While certain details aren’t yet set in stone, here’s what we know about the Washington State Cougars’ schedule for the 2024 season so far.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Portland State 3:00 p.m. The CW Saturday, September 7 Texas Tech 10:00 p.m. Fox Saturday, September 14 Washington 3:30 p.m. Peacock Friday, September 20 San José State 10:00 p.m. The CW Saturday, September 28 Boise State TBD Fox or FS1 Saturday, October 12 Fresno State TBD Fox or FS1 Saturday, October 19 Hawai’i TBD The CW Saturday, October 26 San Diego State 10:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saturday, November 9 Utah State TBD The CW Saturday, November 16 New Mexico TBD Fox or FS1 Saturday, November 23 Oregon State 6:30 p.m. The CW Saturday, November 30 Wyoming 6:30 p.m. The CW *All times are Eastern

Where to watch Washington State Cougars football

Many different channels air college football games, but to watch the Cougars, you’ll need Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), CBS Sports Network, and The CW. In addition, certain games will be available to stream live via Peacock.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ The CW ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS Sports Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Peacock *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Washington State Cougars football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Ultimate

Ultimate Price: $119.99

$119.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, FS1, The CW, and CBS Sports Network

If you want to find almost every singly televised Cougars game and still have other live TV needs, DIRECTV STREAM might be the right platform for you. Subscribers will find Fox, FS1, The CW, and CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. In addition, you’ll find news networks like CNN and Fox News, entertainment networks like FX and USA, and sports networks like ESPN and NFL Network.

There’s plenty to find for college football fans, too – including Big Ten Network, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network. You’ll never have to worry about missing a game, either, since DIRECTV STREAM plans include unlimited cloud DVR storage. You’ll have an extra nine months to watch anything you missed – some players might have graduated by the time your recordings are deleted.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, FS1, The CW, and CBS Sports Network

For Washington Cougars fans, Fubo offers everything that DIRECTV STREAM does at a lower price point. Additionally, Fubo offers a similar lineup of news and entertainment networks. For the die-hard sports fan with tastes that range farther than Washington Cougars football, though, Fubo offers a ton.

Fubo users will find all their national sports networks like ESPN, FS2, NFL Network, and more, but they’ll also get a solid bunch of regional sports networks like Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports California and a ton of niche sports networks like Swerve Combat and Chess TV. College football fans aren’t left in the dark, either, and will find Big Ten Network, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network.

If you’re worried about missing some of that hard-found sports content, don’t: Fubo plans all include unlimited cloud DVR storage that keeps your content safe and ready to watch for nine months after you record it.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, FS1, The CW, and CBS Sports Network

For the die-hard Cougars fan who needs every televised game but also wants to curl up on the couch with the biggest names in on-demand streaming originals, look no further than Hulu + Live TV. For starters, users get access to Fox, FS1, CBS Sports Network, and The CW: every channel that airs Washington Cougars football games based on what’s been announced so far.

Aside from those important networks, Hulu + Live TV provides a complete set of local, news, entertainment, and sports networks. Users will find the likes of ABC, NBC, CNN, ESPN, NFL Network, MTV, FX, and more. College football fans will want to take note of networks like Big Ten Network, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network, too.

Hulu + Live TV offers a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, and if you still run out of live TV to watch, you can peruse Hulu’s on-demand library, which is the only place you can find award-winning originals like “The Bear” and “Shogun.”

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox and FS1

If your monthly budget matters more than catching every single broadcast Cougars game, Sling TV could be the streaming solution you’ve been looking for. With Sling Blue, you’ll get Fox (in select areas) and FS1. Otherwise, users get a relatively focused channel list with a lot of news networks like CNN and VICE, and some entertainment channels like TBS and Nick Jr., but sports fans are left wanting. Sling Blue includes NFL Network, while Sling Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, but not much else.

Instead of the unlimited DVR storage some services offer, Sling TV offers 50 hours with the option to upgrade to 200 for a monthly fee.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, FS1, The CW, and CBS Sports Network

Like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV offers every channel that airs Washington State Cougars games. That means you’ll get Fox, FS1, CBS Sports Network, and The CW with the rest of what YouTube TV has to offer. You’ll find Big Ten Network, ACC Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network for college football fans and networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS2 and NFL Network for the rest of the sports fans.

Like many other streaming services, YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Given the amount of killer live sports content available, you might have to take advantage of it!

Watch Washington State Cougars football with Peacock

Suggested Plan: Premium

Premium Price: $7.99

$7.99 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: N/A

While Peacock only shows one Cougars game this season, it costs only a fraction of what other options do. If you’re looking for a ton of sports networks and live TV channels, Peacock might not cut it, but you’ll find binge-watching favorites like “The Office” to make up for it.

FAQ

You can watch the WSU Cougar football game by tuning to Fox, FS1, CBS Sports Network, or The CW. Many streaming services carry these networks, and Peacock also airs a game this season.

Can I watch college football on YouTube?

You can watch college football on YouTube TV, but not YouTube! YouTube TV offers every channel that shows WSU Cougars games, as well as Big Ten Network, ACC Network, ESPN U, and SEC Network.

Can I watch college football on ESPN Plus?

Yes, you can watch college football on ESPN Plus. You won’t find any Cougars games, but ESPN Plus carries NCAA football from conferences across the nation.

