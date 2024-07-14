How to Watch the Washington Wizards: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

After the Wizards struggled through last season, fans are now looking ahead to the 2024/25 season to see if the team can turn it around.

If you want to learn how to watch the Washington Wizards without cable, this guide is for you. It covers the channels airing Washington games, gives a look at how NBA League Pass works, and outlines which live TV streaming platforms will work best for you.

What channels are Washington Wizards games on?

Many of the Wizards games air on the Monumental Sports Network. You’ll also need a streaming platform with ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV to cover nationally aired games. Here’s a look at which channels each provider has.

Network Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Monumental Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the Washington Wizards on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

With prices starting at $40 per month, Sling TV is the most wallet-friendly streaming service on our list. There are three plans to choose from: Sling Orange ($40 per month), Sling Blue ($40 per month), or Sling Orange & Blue ($55 per month). Each plan has 32+ channels, including TBS and TNT, both of which broadcast professional and college basketball games.

To get ESPN, you’ll need to subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange & Blue. If you want to watch games on NBA TV, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month. With Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, you’ll get access to the local Fox and NBC stations (in some select locations), as well as other sports-centric channels, like Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and NFL Network.

As a Sling TV subscriber, you’ll get 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record live games, shows, movies, and more. Need more DVR space? For $5 per month, you can upgrade to 200 hours.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

How to watch the Washington Wizards on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Monumental Sports Network, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

If you want to watch every Washington Wizards game this season, DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best options to consider. With four DIRECTV STREAM plans starting at $79.99 per month, the service carries ESPN, Monumental Sports Network, and NBA TV – all of the channels you need to watch the Wizards. However, Monumental Sports Network and NBA TV are only included in the three higher-tier plans (Choice, Ultimate, and Premier), which start at $108.99 per month.

No matter which DIRECTV STREAM plan you choose, you’ll get 75+ live channels, including all of your local networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC). Plus, you’ll get sports-focused channels like ESPN2 and FS1.

The Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans come with Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), another D.C.-area RSN, which broadcasts Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games. DIRECTV STREAM also includes unlimited DVR storage – so you can record games and watch them whenever it’s convenient for you.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

How to watch the Washington Wizards on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Monumental Sports Network, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo has all of the channels that broadcast Wizards games. All of its three plans (Pro, Elite, and Ultimate) come with 169+ channels, including ESPN and Monumental Sports Network. Prices begin at $74.99 per month.

NBA TV is available through the Fubo Extra, Sports Lite, and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-ons, which cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month. Each of these add-ons includes several other sports-related channels as well, like MLB Network, NHL Network, and Tennis Channel.

Even if you don’t want to sign up for an add-on, you’ll still get plenty of sports channels with a Fubo base plan. Each comes with CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and more. On top of that, you’ll receive unlimited DVR storage, so you can record live Wizards games and queue them up when you’re ready.

Read our full Fubo review here.

How to watch the Washington Wizards on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: Monumental Sports Network, ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV is another solid option for watching the Washington Wizards livestream this season. It has 90+ live channels (including ESPN and Monumental Sports Network), with prices starting at $76.99 per month. As part of your Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

In addition to ESPN and Monumental Sports Network, your Hulu + Live TV plan also comes with your local stations, so you can watch other NBA games and professional sports leagues all year long. You’ll also get sports-focused channels like the ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, FS1, NFL Network, and SEC Network.

If you prefer to watch Wizards games on your own time, you can record them on the platform’s DVR, which comes with unlimited storage. You’ll also have access to Hulu’s extensive catalog of on-demand content, including its award-winning original shows and movies.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the Washington Wizards on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Monumental Sports Network, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Priced at $72.99 per month, the YouTube TV plan features 100+ channels, including ESPN, Monumental Sports Network, and NBA TV. It also comes with local networks, so you can tune into the NBA Playoffs and Finals on ABC.

On top of these channels, all YouTube TV subscribers get access to CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and several other sports networks. Want even more sports content? Upgrade your plan to include the Sports Plus add-on (for an extra $10.99 per month) to get channels like beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone, and VSiN.

With YouTube TV, you have the option to watch live Wizards games or record them on your unlimited DVR. Plus, you can have multiple users on your account, and each of them gets their own DVR library.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to Watch Washington Wizards Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

Monumental Sports Network is the official home of Wizards basketball, but it’s only available in certain areas. If you’re a Wizards fan but don’t live near D.C., consider signing up for NBA League Pass.

With an NBA League Pass subscription, you can watch out-of-market games (except national broadcasts on ABC, ESPN, or TNT) through select streaming services, such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. The base plan allows you to watch one game at a time for $14.99 per month. Or, you can purchase NBA League Pass Premium, granting you access to three commercial-free streams at the same time for $22.99 per month.

FAQ

How can I stream the Washington Wizards game?

You’ll need a streaming platform offering the Monumental Sports Network, ESPN, and NBA TV. As such, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV have all the channels you need.

Can I stream NBA playoff games?

Yes, find a provider that offers ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV since these are the networks airing NBA playoff games. Some of the top providers include DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How can I watch NBA games for free?

One of the best ways to catch NBA games for free is to buy a digital antenna. This allows you to stream games on ABC. You can also use the free trials from streaming services to catch games for free, just make sure to cancel before the trial expires.