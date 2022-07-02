Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy announces retirement date

Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy has a monthly column that he writes and releases on the first Saturday of every month. In this column, he discusses the state of the Packers and answers some fan questions. The latest edition of his monthly release had something a bit heavier: his retirement date.

When will Mark Murphy retire?

One fan, a new Green Bay Packers stock holder, asked Mark Murphy when he plans to retire. In response to this question, Murphy wrote:

I hope to see you at the shareholders meeting on Monday, July 25. You are right regarding our board members – they go to emeritus status when they turn 70. Since I am a member of the board, the policy applies to me and I will retire on July 13, 2025, when I turn 70. The organization’s executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships! Mark Murphy in his “Murphy Takes 5” newsletter

Mark Murphy has had a long, successful career in football

Unlike many team presidents/CEOs, Mark Murphy has spent decades around football, and not just in the front office. Many fans today do not remember, but Murphy was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety with the Washington organization. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 1982, but had his best season in 1983.

That year, Murphy led the NFL with nine interceptions and finished eighth in Defensive Player of the year voting. He was named to his only Pro Bowl and was a First Team All-Pro.

After retiring from the NFL, Murphy received a law degree from Georgetown University and was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. In 1992, he left the courtroom for the Athletic Director position at Colgate University. He held this position until 2003 when he left for the same position at Northwestern.

Murphy guided Northwestern athletics for five years before being named as president/CEO of the Green Bay Packers. In his third season with Green Bay, the Packers won Super Bowl XLV. This win made Murphy the only person ever to win a Super Bowl as a player and as a team’s chief executive.

As stated by Murphy himself, he will step down on July 13, 2025 when he turns 70 years old. The Packers, the only professional sports team without an owner, is run by a board of directors. Their laws require board members to retire at the age of 70. Since Murphy is on the board, he will be forced to step down.

It will be interesting to see what the state of the Green Bay Packers will be at that time.

