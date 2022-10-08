Galaxy meet Dynamo with top-four seed in mind

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Galaxy aim to clinch a home playoff game on Sunday when they visit the Houston Dynamo in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Galaxy (13-12-8, 47 points) punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2019 following a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1.

Douglas Costa scored the tying goal on a second-half penalty kick for Los Angeles, which is 4-1-5 in its last 10 matches, but 2-0-1 in its last three. Midfielder Riqui Puig, a native of Spain, has been a dynamic midseason addition for the Galaxy, scoring two goals with five assists in nine games.

“It’s a small step to get ourselves in the playoffs,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “Now it’s (time) to go to Houston and play like Houston is a playoff game so that we can be ready. There’s no letting off in Houston. We’ve got to go and play with the right intensity and speed, because we’re going to be in it before we know it.”

As for Los Angeles’ seeding, that will be determined following the MLS’ Decision Day on Sunday.

The fourth-place Galaxy conceivably could ascend to third with a victory and a loss by FC Dallas (13-9-11, 50 points) to visiting Sporting Kansas City. Los Angeles would pull even in points with FC Dallas but claim the tiebreaker based on total wins.

Conversely, the Galaxy could fall as far as seventh should Nashville SC (12-10-11, 47 points) secure at least a draw and Portland (11-9-13, 46 points) and Minnesota (13-14-6, 45 points) emerge victorious on Sunday. Nashville SC visit Los Angeles FC, the Timbers travel to Real Salt Lake and Minnesota hosts Vancouver.

The top four teams in the conference begin the playoffs with a home playoff game.

It’s less complex for the Dynamo (10-17-6, 36 points), who are eliminated from postseason contention. Houston interim coach Kenny Bundy said his club still has every reason to play on Sunday.

“Let’s be honest, three points against LA Galaxy is what’s really exciting. It’s a team that has a lot of flair and it’s a team that could make a run here in the future,” Bundy said. “For us, it’s about representing the (Dynamo) and the players the last time at PNC Stadium.”

Sebastian Ferreira boosted his team-leading total in goals to 12 last Sunday by scoring twice in the first half of Houston’s 2-1 victory over Nashville SC. He collected a goal and two assists in the Dynamo’s 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on May 22.

