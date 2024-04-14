Frank Nazar signs entry-level contract with Chicago Blackhawks

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Frank Nazar signed a three-year, entry-Level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The former University of Michigan star will join the Blackhawks immediately. Each season includes an $855K NHL salary and a signing bonus of 95K. The second and third years include $900K total in potential “A” performance bonuses. The contract terms are per PuckPedia.

The #Blackhawks signed '22 #13 pick F Frank Nazar to 3 year ELC starting now (23-24)



NHL Salary 855K

Signing Bonus 95K

"A" Perf Bonuses: Eligible in Years 2 & 3, max $900K earned total



Cap Hit 950K, AAV $1.25M



Rep'd by @kevinmags27 @KOSportsInchttps://t.co/PHgb3YwWM4 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 13, 2024

Selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Nazar spent the past two seasons with the University of Michigan Wolverines where he had 48 points in 54 games.

After an injury last season limited Nazar to 13 games, he was a point-per-game player this season with 41 points in 41 games. Nazar also helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, when he had eight assists in seven games.

Nazar is reportedly joining the Blackhawks immediately with their season coming to an end in the next few days. An elite playmaker, Nazar has always been known as a pass-first type of player. He will now have the chance to join an elite young core in Chicago that includes Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski, Landon Slaggert and Lukas Reichel.