Formula 1 race coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Formula 1 will race under the Saturday night lights of the Las Vegas Strip in 2023.

A specific date for the Las Vegas Grand Prix hasn’t been finalized, only that it will be in November.

Sin City will join Miami and Austin, Texas, as U.S. host venues on the F1 racing circuit.

The race was announced on Wednesday night by F1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a news release. “Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be there.”

The 3.8-mile circuit for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will send cars zooming past Caesars Palace, the Bellagio fountains, and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at speeds over 200 mph. Drivers will race 50 laps, with three straightaways and 14 corners.

–Field Level Media