Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch cut by CFL’s Roughriders

Aug 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Monday.

The quarterback didn’t see any action in the 2021 season. According to 3DownNation.com, Lynch didn’t suit up for a single game and was placed on the suspended list prior to the playoffs.

Cody Fajardo was Saskatchewan’s main quarterback while Isaac Harker and Mason Fine each saw limited action.

Lynch, who turned 28 on Feb. 12, received $65,000 in base salary in 2021 plus $3,600 in housing.

The Denver Broncos used the 26th overall pick on Lynch during the 2016 draft, but he played in just five games (four starts) before being released prior to the start of the 2018 campaign. He passed for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions over two seasons.

Lynch also went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2020) and was released both times.

Lynch played college football for Memphis from 2013-15 and passed for 8,863 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

