Fire breaks out at Mile High Stadium

We already knew the AFC West would spark an interest for football fans around the world heading into the 2022 season, but nobody could have anticipated Mile High Stadium to literally start on fire.

On the bright side, the fire has since been put out, but there is still a live feed where you can keep up with the current happenings in Denver.

As Rod Mackey tells it, there are firefighters currently outside the facility, working to defuse the situation completely. He also notes the fire appears to have emanated from the northeast corner of the stadium.

Video of fire at Mile High Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H9hnV2qq4d — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) March 24, 2022

Angle number two of the fire at Mile High. pic.twitter.com/RM9znEAg7v — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) March 24, 2022

No one is certain on how the fire broke out to begin with, but the Denver Fire Department is on the scene. So far, it has impacted the suite and third-level of seating within the stadium.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as more information leaks out.

History of Mile High Stadium

Mile High Stadium opened in 1948 where it was most known to serve as the home facility for the Denver Broncos from 1960-2000. It has also served as the official home site for several other sports teams, including the Colorado Rockies briefly from 1993-1994. No professional sports teams have occupied the stadium since the Colorado Rapids left in 2001.

Now the Broncos play at Empower Field, which opened in 2001. Meaning this fire won’t have any effect on their 2022 season.

Still, it’s an unfortunate scenario for everyone involved. Hopefully everyone is ok in the meantime as the firefighters continue their efforts.

