Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who will turn to Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser should he be unable to play against the 49ers (3-2).

Pitts has 78 receptions for 1,176 yards and one touchdown in 21 career games since being selected by Atlanta with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday’s game, while linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) has been ruled out.

