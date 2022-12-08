Dutch Grand Prix to remain on F1 schedule through ’25

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Formula 1 announced that the Dutch Grand Prix will remain on the schedule through at least 2025.

F1 returned to the Netherlands in 2021 for the first time since 1985 with an original three-year deal. The Zandvoort event has been one of the most popular on the calendar, with the Netherlands’ Max Verstappen recently wrapping up his second consecutive world title.

The race next August has already sold out, and F1 announced a two-year extension for the race on Thursday.

BREAKING: The Dutch Grand Prix will continue in Zandvoort until at least 2025! ????#F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/vp9gqImH65 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2022

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favorite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organization, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them.

“There is huge demand to host F1 races so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can’t wait to return next summer.”

Verstappen has won each of the past two races at Zandvoort, and he will be joined on the grid in 2023 by fellow Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, who is joining AlphaTauri’s driver lineup next to Lando Norris.

The Dutch Grand Prix’s sustainability efforts include 99 percent of general admission ticket holders accessing the seaside circuit on the North Sea by public transportation, bicycle or on foot. F1 has a stated goal to become Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

The historic venue near Amsterdam previously held races from 1950-85.

“We will again offer an extensive and surprising entertainment program,” Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers said in a statement. “With this we are again offering the ultimate race festival.

“We want the world to experience again how we as the Netherlands organize an event. It is unique that we are on the calendar with world cities like Las Vegas, Monaco, and Sao Paulo. And as we say internally, we are ‘Ready for Tomorrow.’

“We need and want to put on the F1 event of the future, which is not necessarily bigger but better, more engaging, more innovative, more sustainable, and more inclusive.”

–Field Level Media