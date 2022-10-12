fbpx
Duke five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead on schedule after foot surgery

Montverde Academy's Dariq Whitehead (0) reacts after forcing a turnover during the second half of the GEICO Nationals quarterfinal between AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.), Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Montverde Academy defeated AZ Compass Prep 72-63.GEICO Nationals 2022: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), March 31, 2022
Credit: Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is on schedule to return to workouts later this month following foot surgery on Aug. 30.

A gem of the Blue Devils’ loaded recruiting class, Whitehead had surgery for a fracture in his right foot and was projected to be back within eight weeks, head coach Jon Scheyer said.

On Wednesday at ACC Media Days, Scheyer said Whitehead is “doing great and able to get on the floor a little bit more.” He could be held out of game action for up to one month.

The reigning McDonald’s All-American Game MVP and Naismith High School Player of the Year, the 6-foot-7 small forward said in September he was targeting the season opener on Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

