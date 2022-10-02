Dodgers turn to Tyler Anderson to keep rolling vs. Rockies

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson knows he’ll be starting an upcoming playoff game for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But before he makes the second postseason start of his MLB career, the 32-year-old left-hander will get one final practice round against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson (15-4, 2.54 ERA) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings in his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, but the Dodgers (110-48) lost 4-3 in 10 innings.

Anderson was also effective in his start on Sept. 20, holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to two hits and no earned runs over six innings. The Diamondbacks, however, scored three unearned runs while Anderson was on the mound, and he took the loss in the 5-2 defeat.

“If you look at what (Anderson) does on a consistent basis, and the body of work he’s produced this season, it’d be hard to tell him you’re not starting a (playoff) game.” Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness said before Anderson’s last start.

Anderson has faced the Rockies three times this season. He has a win, loss and no decision in those games.

He threw seven shutout innings in Colorado on July 28 and the Rockies went on to win 13-0.

Overall, Anderson is 1-2 in five career appearances against the Rockies, including four starts, with a 2.33 ERA.

The Rockies (65-93) are planning to start veteran right-hander German Marquez (8-13, 5.12), who has lost his past three outings.

He has pitched well enough to win his past three games, allowing three earned runs or less and pitching at least five innings in all three.

Marquez most recently went six innings at the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, allowing three runs and six hits in the 5-2 loss.

The Rockies only provided him with one run of support in the two games before Marquez faced San Francisco.

Even if Marquez hasn’t stacked wins this season, he has piled up innings. He has completed 175 2/3, which is two more than Anderson.

“A lot of times, when you don’t get wins, the value of pitching innings is important,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “”The lack of run support for not only German, but a number of our pitchers, is apparent.”

Marquez has also lost his past three starts against the Dodgers this season.

He gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in six innings in a 7-3 loss on July 31.

He surrendered four runs and six hits in six innings of a 5-2 loss on July 5, and five runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings of an 8-4 loss on June 29.

Overall, he’s 2-4 in 15 career starts against the Dodgers with a 3.72 ERA.

–Field Level Media