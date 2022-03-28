Detroit awarded 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Downtown Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Monday.

The three-day event will be held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit, the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The following draft is set for April 27-29, 2023, in Kansas City.

–Field Level Media