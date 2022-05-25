DE Jadeveon Clowney officially re-signs with Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Browns, however multiple media outlets previously reported it was worth $11 million.

Clowney, 29, rebounded from a down season with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 by recording 37 tackles (11 for loss), nine sacks and 19 quarterback hits in 14 games (all starts) with the Browns last season.

Clowney hasn’t been shy about crediting All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett for helping him become a better player.

“We’ve become real good guys and close to each other because we play together,” Clowney said in January. “I pick his brain, and he picks mine. We feed off each other out there. It’s a good thing to have someone on the other end that you don’t worry about. You’re just like, ‘Hey, I will meet you there (at the quarterback).”

Speaking of quarterbacks, Clowney also will be reunited with former Houston Texans teammate Deshaun Watson.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by Houston, Clowney played with the Texans through the 2018 season. He then played for the Seattle Seahawks (2019) before joining the Titans and Browns.

Clowney was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his final three seasons in Houston, when he totaled 24.5 sacks.

In 97 career games (88 sacks), Clowney has recorded 292 tackles, 41 sacks, 105 QB hits, an interception, 20 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

