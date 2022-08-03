Dallas Cowboys sign linebacker Anthony Barr to one-year deal

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and free agent linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection played his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the first round (ninth overall) in 2014.

Barr, 30, reunites with former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, now a senior defensive assistant for the Cowboys.

Barr registered 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a career-high three interceptions in 11 starts in 2021.

He ended his Vikings tenure with 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five picks in 98 games (all starts). He was selected to four straight Pro Bowls from 2015-18.

–Field Level Media