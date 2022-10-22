Commanders QB Carson Wentz placed on injured reserve

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve Saturday.

The move comes after he fractured his finger during Washington’s 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13. He then underwent surgery on Monday in Los Angeles.

Wentz, 29, is required to miss four games as a result of being placed on injured reserve. Those games include road clashes against two former teams: the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 30) and Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 14).

Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions in six games this season.

He has completed 62.6 percent of his passes with 150 touchdowns and 63 picks in 91 career games with the Eagles (2016-20), Colts (2021) and Commanders since being selected by Philadelphia with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Taylor Heinicke will be under center for the Commanders (2-4) on Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers (3-3).

Heinicke went 7-8 as Washington’s starter in 2021. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

–Field Level Media