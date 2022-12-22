Commanders’ Chase Young to make season debut vs. 49ers

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is off the injury report and set to make his season debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, coach Ron Rivera announced.

Young, 23, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL and rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in a game on Nov. 14, 2021.

He was able to start practicing on Nov. 2.

“He felt really good this week. I think seeing Dr. (James) Andrews was the last final thing just to get him over the hump,” Rivera said on Thursday. “He practiced with confidence. He showed us that he was willing to stick that leg in the ground and roll off it. Plant it, cut off of it. He had a good week so we’re pretty excited about it.”

Young has recorded nine sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 70 total tackles in 24 career games (all starts) since being selected with the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year after putting up 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three recoveries.

The Commanders will be hoping for Young to make a big impact down the stretch.

While the 49ers (10-4) have clinched the NFC West and a playoff berth, the surprising Commanders (7-6-1) are sitting as the seventh seed in the conference entering Week 16 play. They close the season with home games against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 1 and Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 8.

–Field Level Media