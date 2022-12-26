Charlotte FC transfer F Daniel Rios to Guadalajara

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC completed the sale of striker Daniel Rios to Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee.

The MLS club announced the permanent transfer on Sunday.

Rios, who joined Charlotte from Nashville SC in February, had seven goals and two assists in 27 matches (15 starts) during the club’s inaugural MLS campaign.

The 27-year-old Mexico native scored all four of Charlotte’s goals in a 4-0 win against the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 1.

“It was a pleasure to see Dani’s skills evolve throughout the year and make a strong impact on the field late in the season which is a testament to the type of player development we’re building at Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “Everyone at the Club thanks Dani for his time at CLTFC and wishes him all the best upon the return to his former club.”

Rios recorded 12 goals and three assists in 57 matches (28 starts) with Nashville (2020-21) and Charlotte.

He began his professional career with Guadalajara in 2015.

