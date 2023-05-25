Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa dealing with a significant foot injury, IL stint likely

The Minnesota Twins signed All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa only after the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets backed out on deals over medical concerns. Now, Correa could be headed to the injured list with a foot injury.

San Francisco canceled Correa’s introductory press conference in December just days after he signed a 13-year contract. The club had significant concerns regarding his surgically-repaired ankle, fearing it could limit his effectiveness over the remainder of his career.

Carlos Correa stats (2023): .213/.303/.396, .699 OPS, 94 wRC+, 0.3 fWAR

After the Giants backed out of the deal, the Mets swooped in and signed the star shortstop. But the agreement was short-lived, with the Mets’ medical staff not signing off on the 12-year, $315 million contract due to medical concerns with the same ankle.

Minnesota ultimately re-signed Correa in January, agreeing to a six-year contract worth $200 million. However, Correa is now expected to be sidelined after being diagnosed with two issues in his left foot.

Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli announced on Wednesday that Correa is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his heel and a muscle strain in the arch of his left foot. When asked about Correa’s status for the upcoming home series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baldelli indicated that a stint on the injured list is possible.

“I think we get to Friday and some of our decisions might be made for us.” Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on Carlos Correa’s injury

The injuries occurred right at a moment when Correa seemed to be turning things around at the plate. He posted a .193/.271/.378 slash line with a 79 wRC+ and .649 OPS in his first 31 games this season. Right before the injury, though, Correa held a .260/.373/.440 slash line with a 127 wRC+ and .813 OPS over the last 13 games.

Carlos Correa contract: $33.33M salary AAV (2023-’28)

Minnesota could lose Correa to the injured list right as it’s on the verge of welcoming Royce Lewis back to the lineup. The former top prospect is just completing a rehab assignment and is eligible to come off the injured list on May 29. With Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler already on the 10-day injured list, Minnesota could soon be in danger of slipping further down the MLB standings.