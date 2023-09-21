Canucks’ Ilya Mikheyev leaves camp for personal reasons

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev left training camp for personal reasons, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday.

Mikheyev, 28, recorded 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 46 games in his first season with the Canucks in 2022-23.

The Russia native signed a four-year, $19 million contract with Vancouver in July 2022 after three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mikheyev has 100 points (49 goals, 51 assists) and a plus-31 rating in 192 career games with the Leafs and Canucks.

–Field Level Media