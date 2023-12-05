Caleb Williams tips his hand on whether it will be the USC Trojans or NFL Draft in 2024

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans superstar Caleb Williams sent a clear unofficial message on Monday that his run with the program is over and he is headed to the NFL Draft in 2024.

Caleb Williams took college football by storm in 2022 as he posted outstanding numbers, won the Heisman Trophy, and led the Trojans to an unexpected 11-3 season. His unbelievable performance not only put him on the map for college football fans but also for NFL Draft analysts.

Since last year, the USC quarterback has been seen as the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 draft. However, the 22-year-old has also made his devotion to the program well-known and it was why he was so enthusiastic to return for his junior season.

The ultimate goal was to finally take the Trojans back to the national championship in 2023 and bring them their first title since 2004. However, USC has had a disastrous 7-5 showing this year as their defense has constantly let Williams and the team down throughout the season.

Caleb Williams passes on chance to play in Holiday Bowl for USC Trojans

After such a frustrating season that left Williams in tears at times, the assumption was that he would cut bait and finally take his talents to the next level. But Williams recently suggested that he was still undecided on his plans for 2024 despite unfavorable odds that the Trojans could compete for a college football playoff spot next season.

Caleb Williams stats (2023): 3,633 passing yards, 142 rushing yards, 41 total TDs, 5 INTs

Well, on Monday it looks like Williams may have tipped his hand on his plans for next year. Several outlets reported late yesterday the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner plans to sit out the team’s Holiday Bowl matchup against 15th-ranked Louisville on Dec. 27.

Last month, Williams suggested that if he intended to return to USC next season “I don’t think I’d not be out there” for their bowl game to end the season.

Along with North Carolina star Drake Maye, Williams is seen as one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.