WATCH: Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker suffers scary-looking head injury

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is one of the best players at his position in the NFL. The former second-round pick from Washington has earned four Pro Bowl appearances in five seasons.

Unfortunately for Baker and his Cardinals, Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams did not go swimmingly. For Baker, that included the safety suffering a scary-looking head injury late in the third quarter after being hit by running back Cam Akers.

It’s pretty hard to watch.

Scary hit on Budda Baker pic.twitter.com/Jj1ELTIA8J — Scott Simpson (@NimblewNumbers) January 18, 2022

As you can see, Budda Baker was knocked out cold on the turf at SoFi Stadium. Players for both teams kneeled and prayed as the situation played out.

The good news? Baker was seen moving his extremities as he was stretchered off the field. The bad news? He’s being sent to the hospital and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Buddy Baker stats: 539 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 27 passes defended, five interceptions

The hope here is that it’s a concussion and there’s no nerve damage. We’ll have updates on Baker’s status when they become available.

